Highlanders bring out the begging bowl

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS treasurer, Donald Ndebele has made a passionate plea to the club’s members as well as supporters to financially assist the club.

In communication sent out on Friday, Ndebele said while Highlanders have been able to keep up with its financial obligations, the resumption of football played in empty stadiums, together with the limited opportunities for partner and stakeholders have eaten away the club’s value proposition.

“Highlanders Football Club has for the better part of 2020 and 2021 managed to keep track with all its financial obligations despite the lack adequate financing sponsorship largely due to the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic on corporate and social life.

“We have, as it is common cause to, seen the stop and start of football activities, fan-less matches and limited opportunities for partner and stakeholder visibility value amongst many other negatives that have eroded the club’s value proposition,’’ said Ndebele.

The Bosso treasurer said the costs associated with running local football have continued to rise against reduced income

“It is against this background that we appeal to members, fans, sympathisers, corporate world and the general public for financial assistance to meet the immediate requirements for players, coaches and support staff’s financial obligations.

“In the interim we continue to engage various spaces for traditional and out of the proverbial box partnerships ad sponsorship. We assure you that the commitment for survival and progress remains our greatest focus,’’ concluded Ndebele.

Highlanders, who lost their NetOne sponsorship last year are in a deep financial crisis with the club said to have not yet paid players their June salaries. At the beginning of last month, Highlanders players went on strike to push for an upward review of their salaries ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup against Bulawayo City. The players however ended the strike on the eve of the match they went on to win 1-0.

In a meeting convened by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, the Highlanders executive agreed to add US$70 to whatever the players the players are earning every month.

