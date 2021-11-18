Highlanders coach quitting Bosso for Manzini Wanderers?

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club head coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by Manzini Wanderers of Eswatini.

Mpofu, whose current contract with Highlanders only expires at the end of 2022 is said to be travelling to Eswatini this week to take up his new job.

Times of Eswatini reported that the Zimbabwe Warriors assistant coach is due to arrive in their country anytime this week. Mpofu is said to have received an offer latter from Wanderers to become their head coach.

“He was initially supposed to travel to Swaziland last week after receiving an invitation letter from Manzini Wanderers to come and join the team as head coach for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 season but he became held up as Zimbabwe were playing against Ethiopia on Sunday.

“Wanderers have shown an interest in signing him and have officially through a letter made the offer,’’ a source told Times of Eswatini.

Strangely, the report in Times of Eswatini makes no reference of the fact that Mpofu still has a running contract with Highlanders, one of the biggest teams in Zimbabwe. Mpofu is only referred to as a Warriors assistant coach.

On Tuesday, a day after returning on national duty, Mpofu was on the bench as they prepared to face off with Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium. The fixture was however called off after match officials assigned for the match disappeared from the stadium.

In a recent interview with this publication, Mpofu actually spoke of plans to bolster Highlanders during the January transfer window in preparation to mount a serious challenge for the league title with no indications that he was planning to quit. Mpofu is however under pressure to deliver after Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda declared at the start of the 2021/22 season that they are gunning for the title.

Efforts to get a comment from Highlanders media and communications officer Ronald Moyo, who is also the acting Bosso chief officer were unsuccessful as his mobile phone rang continuously without being answered.

