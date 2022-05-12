Highlanders coach wants to bar “negative” journalists from Bosso weekly press conferences

Mandla Mpofu

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESSURE of not delivering results on the field of play is getting to Highlanders coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu who now wants to choose journalists to attend the club’s press conferences.

Mpofu, with just three wins from 13 matches for a total of 16 points bizarrely claimed the club arranged press conference was his and he had a right to choose which journalists can attend. The weekly press conferences started in 2015 when Bongani Mafu was the Highlanders coach where the head of technical department briefs the media while the chief executive officer also gives an update on administrative issues.

The Bosso coach got angry when asked when he will stop with coming up with excuses and deliver results on the field of play and threatened to speak to the club’s chief executive officer Ronald Moyo to bar certain journalists from attending the weekly press conferences.

“I don’t want to be rude but I want professional journalists that come here and be very positive, I don’t want you guys to go out there and think maybe I am a hardcore but I respect you, lets come here give positive attitude towards this presser. This is my presser, I don’t want to talk to chief (executive officer) at the end of the day and say I don’t want to see John and Peter in my presser, this is my presser,’’ charged the Bosso coach.

Mpofu accused the Bulawayo media of not playing a part in helping Highlanders, particularly on a week when they are playing Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium. [email protected]_29

 

 

