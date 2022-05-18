Highlanders confirm Mpofu’s departure

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE than 24 hours after making the decision to part ways with their head coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, Highlanders have finally made a formal announcement of Mpofu’s departure.

Bosso sacked Mpofu, assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers coach Julius Ndlovu and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo on Tuesday. The club confirmed late on Wednesday that they had fired Mpofu and his assistant, with Joel Luphahla, who joined the team in March the sole survivor. Luphahla will take care of the team’s training sessions until Highlanders announce a new technical team.

“Highlanders Football Club would like to inform its members, fans and all other stakeholders that the club has amicably parted ways with Technical Manager Mandla Mpofu and his backroom staff. This decision is informed by the team’s unsatisfactory performance which has resulted in the team sitting on unfamiliar position on the log table. We would like to thank Mpofu and his staff for selfless contribution to our club, and will cherish all the memories. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. In the interim, Joel Luphahla will be conducting the team training sessions, pending the announcement of the new technical team,’’ read the full statement sent out by Highlanders.

Mpofu’s sacking came just two days after he beat Dynamos 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium which was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

