Highlanders D-day. . . Black-&-white family decides on leadership

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE candidate says Highlanders can be run from outside the country, the other one has unfinished projects to complete, another candidate is asking for another mandate to lead the Bulawayo football giants while the fourth competitor says it all can be done with unity.

In a nutshell, the above statements are excerpts from the manifestos of the four men vying to be chairman of the country’s oldest football club. Today’s elections, to be held this morning at Highlanders Sports Club (Club house) are key and the new leadership will be expected to usher a new era in the club that should sustain its existence by good results on the field, junior development products and a commercial outlook that unpacks the potential in the brand, commentators have said. Zimpapers Sports Hub takes a look at Johnfat Sibanda, Kenneth Mhlophe, Nodumo Nyathi and Edison Dube and what they have to offer for Bosso. The four are vying for the chairman’s post.

Johnfat Sibanda

“I think I still have a lot to offer to the club, which is so close to my heart. I have been a Highlanders fan and executive for several years and I am looking forward to be given another chance as three years were not enough to see me transform the club to the old glory days,” said Sibanda.

He believes he has in three years managed to transform the Bulawayo giants into a formidable side while also widening their revenue sources, including securing partnership with some corporates. Bosso finished fifth last season, after having gone for 19 games unbeaten from the start of the season.

Kenneth Mhlophe

“I’m a good listener and I learnt from my mistakes. I have experience to deal with and manage issues and organisations. I’m coming back as Kenneth Mhlophe and we will serve the club guided by the Highlanders constitution,” he said.

Mhlophe was the man behind a number of Bosso’s revenue generating projects, chief among them the mining venture at Inyathi which is yet to take off four years down the line, after his ouster. He has vowed to see the project come to life and transform the club financially.

He was also behind the revival of the sports fields at the sports club which are meant for training purposes and junior teams.

Nodumo Nyathi

“Nothing is impossible! Born emkulwini in Diana’s Pools, walked 10km to and from school for a good seven years, walked 5km to our neighbour (koWuyane koNkala) who had a People’s Radio to listen to Bosso matches, I have a dream! I will lead Bosso to greatness. But that should never come with a divided house.

“I saw the effects of a divided Bosso from last elections and the attacks I have received since I put myself for chairmanship have been unprecedented. Bosso must not Die! Bosso must and will Rise! Even if it’s a dream delayed I will have it delayed for the sake of Bosso,” wrote Nyathi.

Edison Dube

“I am a former banker. Born and bred here in Bulawayo. I have always been a Highlanders fan. Now I am vying for the post.”

Bosso’s new executive committee will be expected to work hand-in-hand for the betterment of the club that has been eluded by the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title for 18 years.

Three years ago, Sibanda edged Mhlophe to assume Bosso’s hottest sit and the duo face Nyathi who is based in South Africa and locally based Dube.

Incumbent secretary-general Morgen “Gazza” Dube is facing two opponents in his bid to be re-elected for his position. He has Nsikelelelo Moyo and Raerburn Ndebele as his two opponents.

Committee member Mgcini Mafu decided otherwise on contesting leaving Bhekumuzi “Mahii” Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu for the seat. Come end of the day, from nine candidates, three will remain to shape the course of the 98-year-old club. Elections for the post of vice chairman and treasurer will be held next year, as the club does not hold elections for all office bearers at once to ensure continuity. – @FungaiMuderere