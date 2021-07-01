Highlanders depleted ahead of Chibuku Super Cub against Bulawayo as five Bosso players are unavailable

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will have a further depleted squad when they face Bulawayo Chiefs in a Chibuku Super Cup encounter against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

Five Bosso players are unavailable for the match against Amakhosi Amahle for various reasons. Defender Andrew Mbeba is not available since he is camp with the senior national team preparing for the Cosafa Cup in South Africa. Another defender, Andrew Tandi is still to recover from an ankle injury while midfielder Divine Mhindirira is ruled out by a knee problem. Tandi and Mhindirira are joined on the sidelines by the not feeling well Adrian Silla and Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda who has a muscle strain.

It means Highlanders coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is left with 16 fit players, three of them being goalkeepers.

While the international transfer window opened on Thursday, which has paved way for Highlanders to register five players who were ineligible to play in the first three matches in the Chibuku Super Cup, Bosso are not counting much on that since the registration could take much longer.

Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga, Winston Mhango who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa who was on loan at Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Lynoth Chikuhwa could not play for Bosso when the Chibuku Super Cup started in May because they did not have international transfer certificates (ITCs), which are required for them to be issued player licences.

@Mdawini_29