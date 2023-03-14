Highlanders, Dynamos start off PSL season at Barbourfields Stadium

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

THE Castle Premier Soccer League opening weekend fixtures have been released, with the two giants of Zimbabwean football, Highlanders and Dynamos to start their 2023 campaign at Barbourfields Stadium on consecutive days.

Dynamos, initially meant to make the long trip to Hwange to face Chipangano who are making a return to the PSL are instead traveling to Bulawayo with their match set for Emagumeni on Saturday. Hwange’s Colliery Stadium is one of the stadiums deemed not fit to host PSL matches, which means Chipangano have to temporarily use approved venues in Bulawayo until their facility meets the standards.

On Sunday, Highlanders open their hunt for that elusive title by facing ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.

FC Platinum, with four championships in a row, start their title defence away against Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Due to a shortage of venues, four matches are taking place at the National Sports Stadium where a doubleheader is scheduled for next Monday.

Fixtures

Saturday: Simba Bhora v FC Platinum (NSS), Sheasham v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Caps United v Manica Diamonds (NSS), Triangle United v Herentals College (Gibbo), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

Monday: Yadah v Green Fuel (NSS), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (NSS)

