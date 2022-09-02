Highlanders finally win away from home

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE spell has been broken!

Highlanders survived a late scare from Yadah to pick up their first away since July 2018 when they triumphed 3-2 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League played at the National Sports Stadium today (Friday) to bring to an end to a winless streak which had spanned for 32 matches.

The win lifted Highlanders from sixth position into the top four as they now have 41 points. Highlanders will be hoping that Manica Diamonds and Herentals do not collect maximum points in their respective fixtures on Saturday. Manica Diamonds are away to log leaders FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium while Herentals take on troubled Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

Before the win over Yadah, Highlanders had last tasted victory away from Bulawayo on 22 July 2018 when they defeated Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Highlanders were cruising 3-0 up with an hour played but a couple of substitutions by Baltemar Brito saw Yadah score two quick goals in the last 10 minutes to almost saw the home team walk away with a point. Substitute goalkeeper Raphel Pitisi conceded two goals in a space of three minutes.

Ray Lunga gave Bosso the lead when Washington Navaya delivered a threatening ball into the penalty box which Yadah failed to clear the pint-sized Lunga headed it in for his first goal of the season. Navaya, scorer of the winner when Highlanders beat Caps United 2-1 at Barbourfields on Sunday profited from a Lynoth Chikuhwa assist to find the target once again for Amahlolanyama.

Chikuhwa, the Highlanders top goal scorer netted his seventh for the season to put Bosso 3-0 clear. That was before Yadah found two quick goals but the lads from Bulawayo held on for victory.

