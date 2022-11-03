Highlanders grateful to Harare supporters chapter

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have expressed their gratitude to their Harare Supporters Chapter who organised a mini awards ceremony after their game against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday and also made sure the team’s stay in the capital was pleasant.

The chapter also provided a food hamper to coach Baltemar Brito.

Highlanders and Dynamos played out a 0-0 stalemate in the biggest fixture on the domestic scene but the chapter named industrious midfielder Devine Mhindirira as the Man of the Match and left back Archford Faira got the Fair Play award.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer said the club is humbled by the love shown from its chapters.

“As a club we are pleased to see that our fans from outside Bulawayo showed us this much love. They hosted us in a pleasant way. Not only did they organise the road show but also had something for the players.

“It’s good to know we have supporters who can do anything for the team. They went all the way to make sure the team is comfortable and we are grateful for that,” said Maphosa.

“We are also encouraging other provinces where there are no chapters to organise chapters and take a leaf from the Harare Chapter. Not forgetting the Kwekwe Chapter who also host us every time we have a game in Harare.

“We also want to thank Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma. They always give us refreshments and lunch for every game we have in Harare. It’s these gestures that make the club. More importantly we thank the traveling fans from Bulawayo who helped in our mission to paint Harare black,” she added.

Highlanders, who are chasing a top four finish play their last home fixture against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday before they travel to the capital city again to face Harare City in their last match of the season. [email protected]