Highlanders hosts CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium

Fungai Muderere,Zimpapers Sports Hub

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders, are this afternoon set to play host to CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

The first leg encounter between the two sides is expected to attract a capacity crowd.
As fans await the big match, there are some who will miss attending at Barbourfields Stadium.

Donald Wadawu, a renowned Dynamos fan, is at pains that will not be there this time around.
Wadawu is at the ongoing Queens International Pool Tournament at Queens Sports Club.

He shares his emotions on missing out on the match, placing a stalemate prediction.

