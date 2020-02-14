Highlanders Life Member donates 30 balls to the club

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

Highlanders Football Club were on Thursday handed 30 soccer balls by their Life Member Solwayo Ngwenya.

The donation comes as a response to calls by the club for assistance in securing match balls for the season.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the club offices, Ngwenya said his love for Highlanders has driven him to do something for the club in its hour of need.

“Where I am now and the power I possess, I see the need to dip into my own personal pocket and support this team till I die because after all it is our team and I feel home when I am here and it’s not because I am targeting any chairmanship but my real worry is that the team has the power to play,” said Ngwenya.

To him, the donation is a way of ensuring that the club keeps producing talented players.

“This is a big team with a big history and donating these balls the aim is to empower the young boys so that young kids with dreams to play for this team may be able to one day come here and donate balls too so that this team continues to live on,” Ngwenya said.

The presentation was graced by Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede and chief executive officer Nhanhla Dube. Dube has announced in the past that they need at least 100 match balls for the whole season, which means they are still short of their target – @MaroezayMvp