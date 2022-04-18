Highlanders lift Independence Cup

18 Apr, 2022 - 18:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Highlanders lift Independence Cup Highlanders team

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

Highlanders ……..(0) 1

Dynamos…………..(0)

HIGHLANDERS are the winners of this year’s Independence Cup after they defeated their fierce rivals, 10-man Dynamos in a pulsating final played at a packed Barbourfields Stadium today.

Dynamos finished with 10 players on the field of play after Shadreck Nyahwa was sent off five minutes before the end of the match for kicking Highlanders defender Mbongeni Ndlovu in the head.

Stanley Ngala scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute, the big striker hitting the back of the net after some fine work by Washington Navaya who bulldozed his way into the Dynamos box to set up the goal.

Highlanders pocketed ZWL$6 million for winning the final while Dynamos had a reward of ZWL$4, 5 million for being runners up.

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Tandi, R Kutsanzira (Navaya 45+1 mins), D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa (Mukuli 90+3 mins), A Mbeba, A Silla, P Muduhwa, S Ngala

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Nyahwa, B Mpofu, F Makarati, P Jaure, G Murwira (Jalai 77 mins), K Murera, E Paga (Katema 59 mins), B Antonio, R Kawondera, T Makanda (Sadiki 59 mins)

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting