Highlanders lift Independence Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders ……..(0) 1

Dynamos…………..(0)

HIGHLANDERS are the winners of this year’s Independence Cup after they defeated their fierce rivals, 10-man Dynamos in a pulsating final played at a packed Barbourfields Stadium today.

Dynamos finished with 10 players on the field of play after Shadreck Nyahwa was sent off five minutes before the end of the match for kicking Highlanders defender Mbongeni Ndlovu in the head.

Stanley Ngala scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute, the big striker hitting the back of the net after some fine work by Washington Navaya who bulldozed his way into the Dynamos box to set up the goal.

Highlanders pocketed ZWL$6 million for winning the final while Dynamos had a reward of ZWL$4, 5 million for being runners up.

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Tandi, R Kutsanzira (Navaya 45+1 mins), D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa (Mukuli 90+3 mins), A Mbeba, A Silla, P Muduhwa, S Ngala

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Nyahwa, B Mpofu, F Makarati, P Jaure, G Murwira (Jalai 77 mins), K Murera, E Paga (Katema 59 mins), B Antonio, R Kawondera, T Makanda (Sadiki 59 mins)

