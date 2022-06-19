Highlanders linked to moves for Banda, Phiri

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have been linked with signing two of their former players when the transfer window opens at the beginning of next month.

Premier Soccer League teams will be allowed to register and de-register players as from 1 July. MacClive “Skippy” Phiri is already training with the team after parting ways with Venda Football Academy in South Africa.

He could be signed if he impresses the Baltemar Brito-led technical team. Another player being linked with a return to Amahlolanyama is midfielder Brian Banda who left Bosso in 2020 for FC Platinum.

With his contract at the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions coming to an end, Banda is said to be eager to return home in Bulawayo. Banda, a Highlanders junior product left the club for free when his contract expired in June 2020 but has always been open to a return to his former team.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer said the new coaches were still carrying out an assessment of the players with help from Joel Luphahla and will make their indications to the club leadership on which players they want to sign.

“The coaches have only been with the team for a week now. They are still assessing the current squad. With the assistance of Joel Luphahla, they will make their recommendations to the executive,” said Maphosa.

With Brito’s philosophy being to promote junior talent, there are already pointers that he will promote some youngsters from Bosso90, with the 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu one of those most likely to be elevated to the first team.

One thing that looks certain is that some players who have struggled for game time at Bosso might be loaned or released to pave way for new signings. Highlanders have also been linked with a move for Bulawayo City captain Vincent Moyo. Bosso are facing huge pressure for their former player from city rivals Chicken Inn who seem to be better positioned to sign the central defender.

