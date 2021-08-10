Highlanders mourn former chairman Maphepha

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have sent out a condolence message following the death of their former chairmen, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda who died today (Tuesday) at the age of 63.

In the message, Highlanders executive committee chairman, Johnfat Sibanda described 10 August 2021 as a dark day for the Bosso family and the entire local football fraternity after Sibanda, an ex Highlanders player, team manager and chairman passed away. Johnfat Sibanda said Bosso’s success story from the late 1990s to the early 2000s is not complete without Maphepha’s name being mentioned.

“The success story of Highlanders in the turn of the millennium and early 2000s is incomplete without mentioning his name. Above all, football is poorer without Ernest Sibanda. He loved football in general, but he loved Highlanders passionately,’’ the current Highlanders chairman said.

Johnfat Sibanda described Maphepha as an outstanding leader, a cheerful person from his playing days, when he became Highlanders team manager and the last chairman to win Highlanders a league title in 2006.

“A great leader he was! A very charismatic and jovial character from his playing days in the 1980s, when he served welfare manager between 1998 and 2002, to when he served as the club’s executive committee chairman and led Highlanders and led Highlanders to their last championship in 2006,’’ Johnfat Sibanda said.

The Highlanders chairman said while it is sad that Maphepha had departed when he was still needed, what is comforting is that the man leaves behind an affluent football legacy which will always be part of Bosso’s account.

“While we are saddened by the by the loss of this great football giant who left at a time when football still needed him, we are comforted by the fact that he leaves behind a rich legacy which shall always be part of the club history.

“We send our condolences to the Sibanda family, the Highlanders FC family, the entire Zimbabwean football, his close friends and business associates,’’ said the Highlanders chairman.

The Premier Soccer League described the late Maphepha’s death as a massive loss to local football.

“A huge loss to Zimbabwean football as we mourn the death of football legend Ernest Sibanda. His commitment and contributions to the game as a player, club manager, national team manager and @HighlanderBosso chairman will always be cherished,’’ posted the PSL on Twitter.

At the time of his death, Maphepha was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club.

@Mdawini_29

