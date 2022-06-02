Highlanders new coach to be unveiled before Sunday’s game

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club are unveiling their new coach before their next Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Harare City to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders chief executive officer said they have completed the process of hiring a new coach, with the chosen candidate to be unveiled on Friday or Saturday.

“We have completed the process of going through the applications, we have settled for a candidate for a coach who will be unveiled before the Sunday match,” said Moyo.

While Moyo did not give away much in terms of the identity of the new coach, this publication has it on good authority that the coach is arriving in Bulawayo on Friday.

Highlanders are without a substantive coach after parting ways with Mandla Mpofu last month. Joel Luphahla, the sole survivor from the technical team that was led by Mpofu was left in charge of the team but Bosso faced a crisis since the former Warriors winger does not have a Caf A coaching licence, which the Zimbabwe Football Association insists coaches must possess to be head coaches for Premier Soccer League teams.

A number of coaches have been linked with the Bosso coaching position. These include Gavin Hunt, Erol Akbay, Mohammed Fathi, Kelvin Kaindu and Javier Martinez Espinosa.