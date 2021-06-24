Highlanders old kit donated to a school in South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a rather bizarre development, Mamelodi Sundowns player, Aubrey Modiba on Wednesday donated kit to his former club as well as ex school in South Africa’s Limpopo province and it turns out the donated uniforms have the Highlanders logo.

According to South African publication, Far Post, Modiba partnered with his sponsor, Adidas South Africa to donate full football equipment to his former club Hungry Lions as well as his former Primary School, Makgefola, at his home Village of Mentz, Limpopo on Wednesday.

Images of the donated kit showed that the uniforms have the Highlanders logo together with that of their former sponsors, BancABC. When Highlanders were sponsored by BancABC, they were using Adidas kit bought by their financial bankrollers. It would appear Adidas remained with some of the Highlanders kit when the deal between Bosso and BancABC ended in 2017 and these are the uniforms that have been given away by the sportswear manufacturer.

However, lots of donated kits from European football clubs find their way to African countries like Zimbabwe and are even used in matches by amateur teams. Even teams playing the Zifa Division One leagues use these uniforms given to them in official matches.

What is not known is whether Adidas South gave Highlanders an offer to purchase these old kits at least as replica shirts for fans since they have a logo of the old sponsors.

