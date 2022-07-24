Highlanders out to get revenge against rejuvenated Bulawayo City

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS leading goal scorer, Lynoth Chikuhwa has vowed that they will not suffer a second loss of the season to Bulawayo City when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Amakhosi in February at Emagumeni, the only goal of that match scored by Melikhaya Ncube. Chikuhwa, scorer of Bosso’s solitary strike when they lost 2-1 to Whawha at Ascot Stadium last Saturday declared that it was better to collect three points apiece with City than to suffer a second defeat of the season.

The goal against Whawha saw Chikuhwa overtaking Nqobizitha Masuku as Bosso’s leading goal scorer.

“For this coming game against Bulawayo City, it’s obvious we are going to collect three points, because we can’t lose to the same team in a derby two times, its better we share three points,’’ Chikuhwa said.

Chikuhwa is not under pressure since he knows what his role in the team is, that is to bang in the goals and assist Bosso move up the log.

“Nothing changed, I am only focused on scoring. My job is to score and help the team to win, help the team to achieve more.”

A lot of things did not go Bosso’s way against Whawha, from the pitch not being suitable to their style of play and match officials failing to spot that the home team’s goalkeeper Allan Masaya was off his line when he saved Ariel Sibanda’s second half penalty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNQF8hxYHdo

“At BF we are going to play our normal football, that side even the field was too small for our game plan, so at Barbourfields, what is always happening every weekend, that’s what’s going to happen,’’ remarked Chikuhwa.

Highlanders will be looking to quickly dust themselves up and bounce back against City who have been on an upward trajectory under Farai Tawachera.

Under Tawachera, who took over from Philani “Beefy” Ncube at the beginning of May, City have won four, drawn three and lost one in eight matches.

It should be an intriguing battle since last Saturday’s loss to Whawha was the first for Bosso under Baltemar Brito since the Brazil born mentor took over from Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

On the day Highlanders went down to Whawha, City were 1-0 triumphant over Tenax, Ncube once again on target with his fifth goal of the season.

There is no doubt that the Amakhosi skipper will get some close attention from the Peter Muduhwa marshalled Bosso defence.

Brito, who has to do without Masuku who has gone for trials in the United Arab Emirates, suspended duo of Rahman Kutsanzira, Stanley Ngala as well as the injured Muziwakhe Dlamini and Archford Faira chose not to focus on the past.

The Portuguese livened up Highlanders since his arrival with an exciting brand of football, which has seen players like Godfrey Makaruse rediscover their form.

“It was a past game, different coach, different situations, so this is a new chapter.

Of course there is an important aspect, we lost but its past, but forget, its past, another chapter, new coach, new things, new players, new everything so it’s a new beginning,’’ said Brito.

The absence of Ngala should open doors for the enterprising Washington Navaya to start.

Something always seems to happen for Bosso upfront whenever Navaya is on the field of play since the striker makes good runs and positions himself well.

There is also a chance for the fans to witness 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu in action.

Against Manica Diamonds, the teenager almost found the target with his first touch of the ball but his weaker right foot let him down in front of goal.

City are rejuvenated since the arrival of Tawachera whose assistant is former Highlanders skipper Bekithemba Ndlovu who will no doubt play a huge part in plotting the downfall of his former paymasters since he recently worked with most of the Bosso players.

