Highlanders overpowered by Simba

Langton Nyakwenda in MHONDORO-NGEZI

Simba Bhora FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Highlanders FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

THIS was a game that deserved a bigger crowd as a spirited Simba Bhora put up one of their best performances of the season to condemn Highlanders to their worst Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the term at Baobab yesterday.

It was a humiliating defeat for Bosso, who failed to capitalise on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars’ loss to champions FC Platinum.

Bosso remain six points behind Ngezi.

Highlanders’ demise was orchestrated by unheralded striker Tymon Machope, who was involved in all the three goals.

He scored the opener after only 10 minutes before he set up Tinashe Balakasi for the second. Machope, who grew up with Ronald Chitiyo in Epworth, then won a penalty on the stroke of half-time, which was converted by Balakasi.

That was after a five-minute stoppage as Highlanders players protested against referee Lawrence Zimondi’s decision.

When calm returned, Balakasi sent Raphael Pitisi the wrong way with a cheeky penalty, to take his season’s tally to six.

Bosso remain on 45 points, six behind Ngezi, but they were overtaken by FC Platinum, who posted an important win against the log leaders at Mandava yesterday.

Highlanders’ downward trajectory persisted as they have one win in their last six matches, excluding their abandoned match against Dynamos in which they are likely to lose the three points.

The few Bosso fans, who turned up at Baobab yesterday were furious with coach Baltemar Brito.

How times change

It looks like the Bosso fans now want the Brazilian to leave the club and concentrate on his new Warriors post.

Brito might have been impressed with Simba Bhora goalkeeper Simba Chinani, who made three vital saves in the first half.

It was a first half dominated by Simba Bhora who played like championship contenders while Highlanders behaved more like a mid-table team fighting for nothing.

Brito blamed his players for a “poor attitude’’ but the expatriate coach insists Highlanders are still in with a chance to win the title.

“Sometimes it’s about the attitude of the players, their mentality in the game.

“You tell them what to do and they don’t do it and you end up losing,’’ said Brito.

“But we keep believing, Ngezi lost against FC Platinum and we also lost.

“It’s a tough competition.’’.

For Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya, it was a huge sigh of relief as his side moved to 32 points and into ninth place.

“I am very happy, very excited after my boys put up one of their best performances of the season,’’ said Ndiraya.

“Obviously because we beat a big team, Highlanders are a team with a huge history, so getting one over them makes us very happy.

“We got four points from them this season and this is quite a remarkable achievement especially in our quest to move away from the bottom,’’ added Ndiraya.

Simba Bhora are now five points clear of relegation with eight rounds before the conclusion of the league marathon.

The Shamva outfit celebrated their first goal after 10 minutes when Machope fired past a diving Pitisi.

He turned provider a few minutes later, as he threaded a pass to veteran Balakasi, who side-footed the ball home.

Machope then won a penalty when he was tripped by Pitisi. Simba Bhora’s points return has improved since the start of the second half of the season, especially in the last six rounds during which they registered three wins, two draws and a loss. But Bosso are on a downward spiral since their 19-game unbeaten was ended by FC Platinum on August 26.

Resurgent FC Platinum are now second and a point above Bosso.

That is probably why a section of the Highlanders fans now want Brito out!

Teams:

Simba Bhora: S. Chinani, R. Kangadzi (V. Musarurwa 70), T. Machope (V. Kawe 70) A. Manenji, R. Chitiyo (T. Manatsa 83), I. Nyanhi (I. Mauchi 83), W. Tafa, T. Chipunza, B. Moyo, P. Jaure, T. Balakasi (A. Mandinyenya 54)

Highlanders: R. Pitisi, A. Tandi, R. Kutsanzira, R. Lunga (W. Navaya 63), M. Mushore, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S. Ngala, M. Ndlovu, M. Ncube, A. Faira (L. Chikuhwa 46)

WEEK 26 RESULTS

Yesterday

Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds

FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders

TODAY

Dynamos v Herentals (NSS)

GreenFuel v Cranborne Bullets (GreenFuel)

Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery)

Sheasham v Bulawayo Chiefs (Bata)

Yadah v Triangle (Baobab)