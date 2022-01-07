Highlanders part ways with CEO

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have parted ways with their chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube in what Bosso said was done in an amicable way.

Dube, who had been Bosso’s head of secretariat since 2017 had his contract with the club expiring at the end of December 2021. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave.

In a statement released today (Friday), Highlanders executive committee chairman, Johnfat Sibanda said:

“Highlanders Football Club takes this opportunity to inform its members, sponsors, partners, stakeholders and fans that the club and its Chief Executive Officer Mr Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube have agreed amicably to part ways.

“Mr Dube having served the club in the role of CEO for a period of four continuous years having taken over the role from the late Mr Ndumiso Emmanuel Gumede who went on to serve as the club President until his untimely passing away takes a bow to pursue other interests.’’

According to the Bosso chairman, Dube, an ex-elected office bearer at the club remains committed to serve Amahlolanyama.

“Mr Dube, a former Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary remains a committed Club resource and life member available to the club as and when he is needed.

“The Club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours and thanks him for his diligent and committed service to the club,’’ said Sibanda.

In November, this publication reported that the Highlanders executive committee had decided not to renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post. – @Mdawini_29