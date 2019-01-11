Highlanders part ways with Sianchali

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have decided not to renew the contract of striker Newman Sianchali, who the club said had been brought in a stop gap measure last season.

The former Hwange, Bantu Rovers as well as Bulawayo City striker spent the whole of last season with Highlanders but is now free to join a team of his choice after Bosso released him at the expiry of his contract at the end of last month. Bosso made known their decision not to extend Sianchali’s stay on Friday.

“We would like to announce that the Club will not renew Newman Sianchali’s contract. The 32-year-old Sianchali who was brought in last season as a stopgap measure had a one year loan contract which expired on December 31. We thank him for the experiences, and wish him well,’’ posted Highlanders on their Twitter account.

Sianchali joins Gabriel Nyoni and Tafadzwa Sibanda as part of the players who were with Highlanders in 2018 who will not be part of Bosso in 2019. Nyoni has since joined Caps United at the expiry of his contract while Sibanda, on was recalled by his club, TelOne who have earned promotion into the Premier Soccer League.

Highlanders already have Prince Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda as options upfront.

