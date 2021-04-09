Highlanders Plumtree Supporters chapter donates towards first team Covid-19 tests

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS members as well as supporters based in Plumtree have made a financial contribution to the towards the first team’s resumption of training.

A member of the Plumtree chapter, Godfrey Ncube delivered the cash in Bulawayo on Friday which was handed over to the Highlanders office staff on the same day.

The chapter, which has 26 members at the moment had promised to contribute something to assist the team to cover costs of training resumption after an engagement with the new Highlanders committee member, Mgcini Mafu who visited the border town on Saturday, a few days after his election.

Highlanders are still to resume training since they do not have adequate funds to conduct coronavirus ad medical tests. Most Premier Soccer League teams have met the requirements for training resumption and are already fine tuning for the recommencement of local football next month.

According to Mafu, the Highlanders Plumtree Supporters chapter has undertaken to recruit 50 members by the end of the year. Last Saturday, seven joined Highlanders as ordinary members, among them Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Mafu has hit the ground, meetings planned with Esigodini, Hwange, Gweru, Victoria Falls and Harare based Highlanders supporters.

