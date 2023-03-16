Highlanders reassign Joel Luphahla

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have announced their playing and coaching personnel ahead of the start of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, with the significant change being Joel Luphahla, previously the second assistant coach now the strikers’ coach.

Luphahla has a Caf C coaching badge, which means he cannot be an assistant coach to Baltemar Brito and Bosso have taken action to ensure that he can take up his place in the technical zone during matches by appointing him as strikers’ coach, which is a role that was not there last season. Last season, Luphahla could not sit in the technical zone after Zifa directed that Premier Soccer League coaches and their assistants must be holders of Caf A.

Club legend, Madinda Ndlovu, who recently made a return to Bosso is the first assistant coach while Antonio Torres comes is the second assistant. Torres has a Uefa B but is said to be working on upgrading his qualifications.

Goalkeepers are still under the care of Daniel Khumalo, former Highlanders player Abraham Mubaiwa has been brought in as a fitness trainer, taking over from Harold Nhachi while Vezigama Dlodlo retained position as the welfare and logistics manager. Also still in the same post is long serving Loyal Nyika, the physiotherapist.

In terms of the playing personnel, the goalkeepers are Ariel Sibanda, Raphael Pitisi and Reward Muza.

The defenders are Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi, Archford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Godfrey Makaruse, new signing Marvelous Chigumira and Gillian Nyathi who has been promoted from Bosso90.

Rahman Kutsanzira, former Bulawayo City captain Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, new signing Brighton Manhire, Prince Ndlovu, latest additions Elsharma Farasi and McKinnon Mushore, Mason Mushore, Ray Lunga as well as Devine Mhindirira will dictate things in the middle for Bosso.

Stanley Ngala, Calvin Chigonero, Lynoth Chikukwa and Washington Navaya are the man tasked with scoring the goals for Highlanders this season.

