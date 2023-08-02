Highlanders Royals And Loxion Vipers Share Spoils

Online Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Women’s Division One Soccer League log leaders Highlanders Royals played out to a 1-1 draw with second placed Loxion Vipers at Highlanders Clubhouse at the weekend.

The two sides still have not changed places in the log despite dropping points, but have allowed third placed Blackboots to catch up with them as they won their match 3-2 at home against Las Palmas.

Blackboots now have 12 points, two behind Highlanders Royals and equal with Loxion Vipers who have a goal difference better than theirs.

Fourth positioned Ubuntu Queens picked up a hard fought 4-3 home victory over ZRP Bulawayo moving them up to 11 points, piling pressure on the leading teams.

Streetset continue to struggle, they lost 8-0 away against sixth positioned Western Rangers and they now have conceded 48 goals in their first six matches and have failed to score one.

Weekend Results:

Western Rangers 8-0 Streetset, Highlanders Royals 1-1 Loxion Vipers, Blackboots 3-2 Las Palmas, Lobengula Cityu Queens 2-1 New Orleans, Ubuntu Queens 4-0 ZRP Bulawayo