Highlanders Royals And Loxion Vipers Share Spoils

02 Aug, 2023 - 19:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Highlanders Royals And Loxion Vipers Share Spoils One of Highlanders royals top players, Nomthandazo Moyo

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Women’s Division One Soccer League log leaders Highlanders Royals played out to a 1-1 draw with second placed Loxion Vipers at Highlanders Clubhouse at the weekend.

 

The two sides still have not changed places in the log despite dropping points, but have allowed third placed Blackboots to catch up with them as they won their match 3-2 at home against Las Palmas.

 

Blackboots now have 12 points, two behind Highlanders Royals and equal with Loxion Vipers who have a goal difference better than theirs.

 

Fourth positioned Ubuntu Queens picked up a hard fought 4-3 home victory over ZRP Bulawayo moving them up to 11 points, piling pressure on the leading teams.

 

Streetset continue to struggle, they lost 8-0 away against  sixth positioned Western Rangers and they now have conceded 48 goals in their first six matches and have failed to score one.

 

Weekend Results:

 

Western Rangers 8-0 Streetset, Highlanders Royals 1-1 Loxion Vipers, Blackboots 3-2 Las Palmas, Lobengula Cityu Queens 2-1 New Orleans, Ubuntu Queens 4-0 ZRP Bulawayo

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting