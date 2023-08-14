Highlanders Royals Drop Points

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Royals Football Club lost their first match of the Southern Region Women’s Soccer Division One League 4-1 to Ubuntu Queens, surrendering their second spot to Ubuntu.

This meant that log leaders Loxion Vipers got the chance to stretch their lead at the top ahead of Highlanders with a one-point lead over Ubuntu Queens who now occupy position two.

Fourth placed Blackboots failed to leapfrog Highlanders Royals with the chance presented to them. They suffered a surprising 1-0 loss at home to ZRP Bulawayo, who were placed in eighth position.

Las Palmas continue to struggle.

They lost their fifth match in eight games to Lobengula City Queens. They sit on seventh place and are separated by four points with bottom club Streetset who continue to ship in goals.

They lost 12-0 at home to New Orleans.

They have conceded 62 goals in eight games without reply and are still yet to get a single point so far.

Weekend Results:

Lobengula City Queens 2-0 Las Palmas, Blackboots 0-1 ZRP Bulawayo, Streetset 0-12 New Orleans, Western Rangers 0-4 Loxion Vipers, Ubuntu Queens 4-1 Highlanders Royals