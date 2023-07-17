Highlanders Royals go top of the log in style

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Royals FC added to struggling Street Set’s woes walloping them 14-0 at Highlanders Clubhouse in a women’s regional league fixture on Saturday.

The victory meant took Bosso ladies’ side to the top of the log above previous week log leaders Loxion Vipers who were held to a one all draw by Ubuntu Queens. The match was played at Cowdray Park TM grounds.

The defeat also meant that Street Set have conceded 37 goals in their first four matches in what one of the club’s officials, Lee Mangena said they were being affected by poor preparations and lack of financial financial backing.

Black Boots drew 0-0 with New Orleans.

The ZRP Bulawayo versus Las Palmas game was postponed and it was also the same with the match between Western Rangers and Lobengula Queens.

Weekend Results:

Highlanders Royals 14-0 Street Set, Black Boots 0-0 New Orleans, Ubuntu Queens 1-1 Loxion Vipers, ZRP Bulawayo vs Las Palmas (pp), Western Rangers vs Lobengula City Queens (pp)