Highlanders Royals midfielder over the moon

Gerald Sibanda, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Royals were promoted to the Zimbabwe Women’s Super League last weekend despite a final day defeat and midfielder Kettina Jupa has expressed her delight in their achievement.

“I am very happy that we will be playing football at the highest level next year. It was a long season full of ups and downs but I am over the moon and proud of all my teammates. We stuck together even through the tough times, therefore I am very happy,” said Jupa.

The Royals lost their final match 3-0 at home to Western Rangers who finished in fifth position but that did not change much as they entered the final match week with a four-point lead, hence the final match was a dead rubber.

Their nearest rival Loxion Vipers finished in second place with 40 points, one behind them.

They finished their season in style, beating New Orleans 9-0 at home.

They also finished the season with 55 goals scored compared to the champions’ 51. This shows how close the title race was.

Ubuntu Queens is another side which could have easily clinched the league title.

They also finished the season with 40 points and in third place due to an inferior goal difference compared to Lotion Vipers’.

Jupa said her side was feeling the pressure but they never panicked as they knew that they had the best squad.

“We had the best team in the league, and we believed that. It was an intense and tight title race, but we knew that we had enough to get over the line and we did that at the end,” said Jupa.

Bosso’s women’s team and the men’s team will be participating in the topflight leagues for the first time, next season.

They will also be hoping to beef up their squad if they are to compete in the women’s elite division which is very competitive.

They replace Queen Lozikeyi and Borrow Jets, the two sides from Bulawayo who were released from the Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League.

Final Week Results:

Las Palmas 3-0 Streetset, ZRP 0-8 Lobengula City Queens, Ubuntu Queens 3-0 Blackboots, Highlanders Royals 0-3 Western Rangers, Loxion Vipers 9-0 New Orleans