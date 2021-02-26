Highlanders, Sanctuary Insurance Company in strategic partnership

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have entered into a partnership with Sanctuary Insurance Company, which will see Bosso benefit from insurance purchases made under the club’s name.

The partnership between Highlanders and Sanctuary was formalised on Friday when both parties put pen to paper at a ceremony held at the Bosso offices. Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe signed for the club while Patrick Kusikwenyu, the Sanctuary Insurance managing director appended his signature on behalf of the insurance firm.

Sanctuary delivered a refurbished and rebranded Highlanders minibus, which is now used by the club’s juniors.

“We are glad to announce that we have added Sanctuary Insurance Company into our basket of strategic partners. The deal will see the club, among other benefits, receiving 30% of insurances purchased under the club’s name. The insurance company also rebranded our junior bus,’’ read a statement from Highlanders.

Kenneth Mhlophe, the Highlanders said because of the hardships brought by the coronavirus, which has seen football being put on hold since March last year has led to clubs like Highlanders, which are membership based looking for strategic partnerships through which they can leverage their brand to unlock financial value and earn revenue.

Mhlophe paid tribute to the former Highlanders chairman, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda under whose leadership the minibus was purchased by the club.

Kusikwenyu said he was pleased by the Highlanders structures, which he said make created possibilities for social clubs becoming corporate entities. He said as Sanctuary, they were looking forward to a fantastic working relationship with Amahlolanyama.

