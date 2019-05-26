Highlanders search for elusive goals

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS are not putting pressure on their players as they head into this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against TelOne at Barbourfields Stadium despite the fact they are still to score at their home ground.

Bosso gaffer, Madinda Ndlovu said they were doing everything right besides scoring during the matches and the duty to score does not lie with the strikers only, challenging other players to step up to the plate.

Ndlovu said while they are scoring goals during training it remains a wonder why they are still struggling to convert during matches.

Highlanders remain the only Premiership side to taste victory, eight matches into the season and nothing but a win this afternoon will be acceptable to the club’s multitude of fans.

“We have played all the strikers in different combinations in the previous matches that but we still have not been able to score. The challenge does not lie with the strikers only but it is with all the players, anyone can score. The sad thing is, it is a different story when we are at training because they (players) are scoring from all angles. We are doing everything well but scoring on the pitch,” lamented Ndlovu.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact the players understand the whole Highlanders hierarchy including technical department, executive and board are behind them and this will enable them to push on despite the lack of results. Ndlovu said he believes in the players and is not panicking at the moment.

TelOne will head into the match with a bounce in their step after they fell champions, FC Platinum in their last match in Bulawayo. The debutants have won two matches, lost two and drew four games and before yesterday’s matches they were perched on position 10, seven higher than Highlanders who are second from bottom in the 18 team league.

The Gweru-based side, which has been forced to play their matches at Luveve stadium as their preferred home ground, Ascot is yet to be approved for PSL games, taunted Highlanders on twitter responding to a post by Bosso insinuating this won’t be the day the Bulawayo side collects maximum points. The Jairos Tapera-coached side has within its technical team, former Highlanders striker, Joel Luphahla, who was the architect of the club’s rise to the Premiership.

Ndlovu acknowledged TelOne would be no pushovers and having Luphahla within their technical department means they might adopt a speedy approach, which the striker was known for during his playing days.

Highlanders are missing a natural right back with all three players meant to fill in the slot, Bukhosi Ncube, Charlton Siamalonga and McClive Phiri in the sick bay. Ndlovu was however, optimistic they can convert one of their defenders into that position and Phiri was replaced by Andrew Mbeba when he was stretchered off in the last match against Herentals.

Bosso will look to Prince Dube to lead the attack as he has become a force to reckon with and has been working overtime upfront to ensure the side creates chances. Dube has also been the most purposeful player in the Bosso squad and fans will be hoping he finds his second of the season this afternoon. Midfielder, Denzel Khumalo could be given a starting berth after revitalisng the attack when he came in as a substitute against Herentals.