Highlanders seek to maintain rich vein

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are hard at work as they seek to extend their unbeaten run in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso have not yet tasted defeat in the country’s most rewarding club competition from the time they won four matches in a row on their way to winning the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019. This year, Highlanders have two wins, identical triumphs over Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City while they played out a goalless draw with Chicken Inn.

They are second in the Bulawayo-based group with the same number as the table topping Chicken Inn, with the Gamecocks at the summit because of a superior goal difference.

Bosso have been preparing for the return of football with daily sessions as coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu seeks to get his players ready for battle when the Chibuku Super Cup resumes this week. The players are only getting a break today before they get back to fine tuning again tomorrow.

Highlanders on Thursday go up against Bulawayo Chiefs, a team that has been on a shopping spree with a number of players signed. Elvis Moyo, Mandla Gasela, Ian Nekati and Sipho Ndlovu are some of the players that were added by Amakhosi Amahle.

Bulawayo Chiefs will, however, not have it easy against a Highlanders team motivated by the huge sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings. As part of the sponsorship, the Bosso coach and captain also received cars that will be used by anyone occupying those positions.

Highlanders have Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Peter Muduhwa now registered after they missed out on the first three matches in the Chibuku Super Cup since they were yet to receive their International Transfer Clearances for Bosso to register them locally.

Nkululeko Nkala, the Chicken Inn media officer said they were launching their kit for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons in partnership with their various partners. Home and away kits as well as a third travelling kit will be made public on the function.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are on Tuesday launching their new kit ahead of their match against Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup on Wednesday.

“We are launching our 21, 22 and 23 lines sponsored by KELME China. In partnership with our partners Nicoz, Blackshark, BonVie and our parent sponsor Simbisa Brands. Its various items that will improve team image,’’ Nkala said._Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29.