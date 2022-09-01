Highlanders send out Msendami on loan to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

JUST a month after he was promoted to the Highlanders first team, Daniel Msendami has been sent out on loan to Botswana Premier League side, Jwaneng Galaxy until the end this year.

Msendami was elevated from Bosso90 at the end of July but Highlanders have announced that he has gone on loan to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

Daniel Msendami has completed a loan move to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana up to December, with an option for a permanent move. We wish Msendami all the best in this new challenge,’’ read the statement from Highlanders.

Baltemar Brito, the Highlanders coach said they gave Msendami an opportunity to play for the first team because they believed that he was good enough but a decision was made that he goes on loan to Botswana.

“We gave an opportunity to the boy because we felt he had potential to join the first team. After one or two weeks, he was invited by the Botswana club, the management decides the guy goes and they liked the guy so we don’t have him anymore till the end of the season,’’ said Brito.

Msendami was promoted to the first team in July together with Nigel Ncube, Daniel Msendami and Mason Mushore. The three joined 16-year old Prince Ndlovu who was elevated at the beginning of July and has already made his debut in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Highlanders already had young striker Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube in the first team and the 19-year recently committed his future at Amahlolanyama where he will be until 2026.

Former Bosso90 skipper Darlington Mukuli was in March promoted to the first team in March as a direct replacement for Winston Mhango.

