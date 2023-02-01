Highlanders sign Melikhaya Ncube

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have moved fast in re-enforcing their midfield department as they have romped in Bulawayo City central midfielder Melikhaya Ncube.

The club on Tuesday announced Ncube will be joining on a three-year deal. Ncube was the Bulawayo City captain following the departure of Vincent Moyo for Chicken Inn. Amakhosi were relegated from the Premier Soccer League at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Having already lost Nqobizitha Masuku who was sold to Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana and Adrian Silla who has joined Caps United, Bosso were certainly in need of an experienced replacement in central midfield.

Highlanders are not short of options in central midfield with the likes of Darlington Mukuli, Mason Mushore and recently promoted Gillian Nyathi all capable of playing in the middle of the park.

Ncube who has been training with Highlanders was a key figure for Bulawayo City last season leading to him being linked with Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum during last campaign’s mid-season transfer window.

Ncube (25) can assume numerous central roles but is more of a box-to-box midfielder.

Highlanders have so far added Calvin Chigonero who has been given to them for a season by Talen Vision, recalled Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City, signed Melikhaya Ncube and promoted Gillian Nyathi from Bosso90.

From last season team, Highlanders sold Nqobizitha Masuku to Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy, shipped out Adrian Silla to Caps United, did not renew the contract of Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda, parted ways with Muziwakhe Dlamini and Toto Banda who despite having running contracts were not on the coach’s plans for this season. Also not in coach Baltemar Brito’s planning for this season is defender Crispen Ncube who is expected to leave Highlanders in the coming days.

Devine Mhindirira, the best player for Highlanders in the 2021/22 season has reportedly been placed on the transfer market since he is still yet to report for pre-season training despite having a running contract with the club. Dynamos and Simba Bhora are the local teams that seem to have shown an interest in signing Mhindirira who has been a Highlanders player since 2018.

