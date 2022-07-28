Highlanders sign Whawha teenage striker Barake

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have reportedly signed Whawha striker, Jayden Barake who is one of the leading goal scorers in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

Barake has found the target for Whawha eight times this season, which makes him the fourth leading marksman in the domestic league after William Manondo (Caps United), Brian Muza (Chicken Inn), and Nyasha Chintuli (Manica Diamonds).

The 19-year old Barake, a centre forward has impressed this season and seems to have attracted the attention of Bosso who have snapped him up. It would appear Highlanders have been monitoring the youngster for a while and the Bosso coaches had an opportunity to watch Barake when Whawha played Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium before seeing him again when the two teams collided in Gweru a week later.

Barake recently told a local publication that he found a new lease of life after being rejected by Harare giants Dynamos where he had risen through the junior ranks at the Glamour Boys. The rejection from Dynamos seems to have motivated Barake who has been one the shining lights at Whawha this season.

Despite Whawha languishing at the bottom of the log, Barake and Albert Matewu have been in good form, with 12 goals coming from the duo. Whawha have only scored 20 goals this season.

The PSL transfer window closes at the end of this month, no wonder there has been a lot of activity coming from the likes of Highlanders who have released Keith Mavunga and Joel Ngodzo. Bosso have brought in youngsters to bolster their team.

