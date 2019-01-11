Highlanders snatch another player to bolster squad ahead of 2019 season

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS continue to be busy on the transfer market bolstering their squad for the 2019 season, with yet another signing, this time around snapping up left footed midfielder Mbekezeli Sibanda on a two year contract.

Bosso announced on their Twitter account on Friday that they have signed Sibanda who they described as a utility player. Sibanda, who played for Talen Vision locally, has been in Slovakia where he played for that country’s Division Three club MSK Puchov.

Sibanda was one of the players who turned up at the Highlanders trials held at Crescent Sports Club last weekend and seemed to have impressed Bosso technical manager Madinda Ndlovu leading to him being signed.

The signing of the 23-year old Sibanda is part of what has been a busy week at Number 50 Robert Mugabe Way which has been a hive of activity with players putting pen to paper at the Bosso offices. Besides, Sibanda, Highlanders also signed for Dynamos winger Cleopas Kapupurika and defender Peter Muduhwa deciding to extend his stay at Highlanders by a further two years, which brought an end to speculation on his future.

Highlanders are expected to head off to their pre-season camp soon with the first team for the 2019 season to have been finalised by that time.

