Highlanders summoned by the Premier Soccer League over Mandava Stadium crowd trouble

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary hearing following acts of crowd trouble when Bosso took on FC Platinum in a league encounter played at Mandava Stadium.

On that day, Bosso fans invaded the pitch to protest a decision made by referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza to award a penalty to FC Platinum. While the fans did leave the field of play after being spoken to by Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda, police later threw teargas which the penalty not being taken and the match being abandoned.

Below is the full statement from the Premier Soccer League:

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of crowd trouble that took place at Mandava Stadium on Saturday 23 April 2022.

The Club is being charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations.

In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where;

31.1.13. Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during and after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehavior on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehavior: –

31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety.

31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause abandonment of a match

31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottles, and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, onto the pitch, or at any person.

31.1.13.8 Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 10 May 2022 at the PSL offices.”

– @Mdawini_29