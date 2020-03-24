Highlanders suspend all activities

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have shelved all group training activities in line with measures introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fight the spread the coronavirus.

In a statement sent out on Tuesday, Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe announced that they have abandoned all activities with immediate effect until further notice.

This was on the advice of the club’s medical doctor and in response to measures announced by Presideint Emmerson Mnangagwa. Players and staff at Bosso have been directed to stick to strict social distancing protocols.

“We encourage our players and staff to exercise the highest level of self-discipline by avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary movements during this time, Mhlophe said.

The Bosso chairman said the club notes with concern the rapid rise of confirmed cases across the globe and the confirmation of cases in Zimbabwe.

He conveyed condolences to the family of Zororo Makamba, who became the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

Highlanders players had normal training sessions last week with a gym session on Saturday.

There were indications that Bosso players were going to wear masks during their fine tuning this week but that has since been abandoned, with the club calling off all activities to help the nation fight the spread of the deadly pandemic that has been declared a national disaster by President Mnangagwa.

@Mdawini_29