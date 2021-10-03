Highlanders to make changes

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MATHEMATICALLY, Bulawayo Chiefs still have a chance of securing passage to the Chibuku Super Cup, even though they have just two points.

For that to happen however, Amakhosi Amahle must win their remaining two matches by good score lines and hope that Highlanders on the other hand lose against Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City.

On Thursday, Chiefs did well to come from behind and earn a 1-1 draw against Highlanders after Lynoth Chikuhwa had opened the scoring for Amahlolanyama just after the half hour mark. Chiefs skipper, Malvin Mkolo found the equaliser that earned the Ninjas a crucial point that has given them a glimmer of hope that they can join Chicken Inn from the group into the quarterfinals. That was the only goal to be conceded by Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup dating back to 2019. Bosso have now gone eight matches unbeaten in the country’s most rewarding club competition.

For Highlanders, who face Chicken Inn this afternoon, they have an easy task on their hands, secure a point against the Gamecocks and they are into the last eight of the Chibuku Super Cup which they won in 2019.

Highlanders, with eight points secured from two wins and same number of draws can actually finish on top of the log if they overcome Chicken Inn as well as Bulawayo City so there’s the extra incentive for Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu’s boys as they clash with the Joey Antipas mentored Gamecocks at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso will however, not have it easy against the Gamecocks, whose defence, marshalled by their captain Moses Jackson is yet to be breached so far from four matches. Highlanders have been boosted by the availability of Chikuhwa, Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango and Peter Muduhwa who all could not play in the earlier stages of the Chibuku Super Cup since they were yet to obtain their international clearance certificates to be registered, something eventually done when the international transfer window opened in August.

Mpofu is looking to give opportunities to other players in the last two matches as the Bosso coach reckons that they are already through to the quarterfinals.

“I might make five or six changes because we are through to the next round. I’m certain we have progressed,” said Mpofu.

Chicken Inn have 10 points and are already through to the next round but they would love to finish as the top team so as to face the runners up from the Zvishavane based group that has FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Whawha and Triangle.

Before Highlanders and Chicken Inn collide in the battle of titans, Chiefs and City will curtain raise for the big boys when they clash in the early kick off at Emagumeni.

Chiefs are said to have appointed Portuguese national Nilton Terroso as their new head coach to replace Thulani Sibanda who was recently shown the exit door in a reshuffle that saw Amakhosi Amahle bring in Farai Tavachera and Mark Mathe as assistant coaches. — @Mdawini_29