Highlanders to raid Chiefs’ camp

HIGHLANDERS are believed to be ahead in the race to sign Bulawayo Chiefs striker Never Rauzhi who has also caught the interest of free-spending Simba Bhora in this mid-season transfer-window.

The window which opened at the beginning of the month will run until 31 July. Generally, teams make few adjustments in this window as it is difficult to get players out of their contracts during the season. Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has made it public that he is in need of a striker or two and Bosso have engaged Bulawayo Chiefs to get the services of Rauzhi who has found the back of the net on six occasions.

Bosso have already written to Chiefs asking about the player. “Highlanders request the services of Never Rauzhi on a loan basis. If our request is accepted we will take care of the player’s salary and allowances,” read a letter gleaned by Zimpapers Sports Hub. Though Bosso strikers have been scoring with Lynoth Chikuhwa on seven goals and Brighton Ncube having scored five, Kaindu feels the team is creating way more chances than they are scoring.

With Chiefs open to offers for Rauzhi, Bosso are likely to face competition from Simba Bhora who have also been making enquiries about the forward. A source close to proceedings in Shamva confirmed the club’s interest in the striker.“We are monitoring the player. There is a feeling he can give us that extra edge in the second half of the season,” said the source.

Rauzhi is not the only target for Bosso as Arenel central defender Arthur Ndlovu who could prove to be the solution to Bosso’s defensive woes is on their radar.

It’s now almost certain Devine Mhindirira will leave the club as no agreement has been reached with the player.

Bosso are said to have done enough to raise money to pay his outstanding signing on fees but the player seems to see his future elsewhere. At Chiefs, coach Thulani Sibanda seems to be already lining up replacements for players who are likely to leave the club this window.

Though the move is still to be confirmed, defender Xolisani Moyo has already joined Gweru side TelOne while midfielder Miguel Feldman is rumoured to be on his way out as well. With Rauzhi also set to leave, Sibanda is on record saying he has identified four players from the Southern Region Division One league that he is hoping to add to his side in this window. – @innocentskizoe.