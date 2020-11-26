Highlanders to unveil new kit

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will on Friday hold a technical sponsor as well as kit unveiling press conference at a Bulawayo hotel.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a few will have access to the venue, but the clubs said it will ensure that those not there physically will not miss out as the event will be broadcast live on Bosso’s Facebook page, Highlanders F.C.

Bosso have parted ways with sportswear manufacturer Roar as their technical partner and are set to unveil OTB Looks as their new sponsor. OTB Looks unveiled their partnership with Dynamos on Monday, in which they will be kitting Dynamos with four sets of uniforms, travel gear among other apparel.

A similar arrangement is said to be in place between Highlanders and OTB Looks as the brand seeks to make inroads into Zimbabwean market starting with the two biggest football clubs in the country.

The Roar deal came with its challenges, with Highlanders fans failing to access genuine replica shirts, which, resulted in a large number of counterfeit jerseys prejudicing Bosso of possible significant revenue.

Highlanders got to be associated with Roar when they got sponsorship from NetOne at the beginning of 2018 together with Dynamos and Caps United.

@Mdawini_29