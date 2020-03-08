Highlanders to unveil new players

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS paid-up members are expected to meet at the Clubhouse this morning for the sole purpose of receiving audited financial statements as a continuation of the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) before they head off to Luveve Stadium to watch their team play a friendly match against Chapungu in the afternoon.

Today’s meeting is part of the AGM that was held at the end of January. At that gathering, treasurer Donald Ndebele could not present to the members the audited accounts since they were not ready at that time because the auditors were yet to go through the financials.

Members then agreed to put on hold that part of the AGM, with the money matters to be presented by Ndebele today before the members debate, adopt or reject them. Bosso members have yet another opportunity to see their team in action when Amahlolanyama face Waru Waru in a friendly at Luveve.

Last Sunday, Highlanders saw off Black Rhinos 1-0 at Barbourfields, with the only goal of the match scored by Bosso prodigal son, Mkhokheli Dube who is back where it all started to finish off his career. Just like last Sunday, there will be two matches, with the Bosso reserves to face off their Chapungu counterparts. Bosso coach Mark Harrison gave the 22 players a full 90 minutes in the two fixtures with no substitutes introduced.

Highlanders are expected to officially unveil their new signings this week. Bosso are understood to have agreed personal terms with Mkhokheli Dube, Michelle Katsvairo, Collin Mujuru, Chris Mverechena, Cardwell Gawaza, Muziwakhe Dlamini and Humphrey Ncube . All these players should be announced as Bosso players this week.

Young striker, Rodi Sibanda, formerly with South Africa’s Orlando Pirates is also trying his luck at Bosso. A year ago, Sibanda won the Golden Boot at the Pirates Cup where he scored 12 goals in six matches. He got a cash prize of R5 000 and a one-year supply of boots from Adidas South Africa. The 19-year-old was, however, one of the 12 junior players released by the Buccaneers a few months later ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer said they are concluding talks with the players before they officially announce who is coming in and out of the club.

“We are finalising things with players that are coming in, we don’t announce until we have done all the processes. We would like to have all the processes done before we go public,” Dube said.

Meanwhile, Highlanders supporters based in South Africa have responded to the club’s request for assistance with playing as well as training equipment by purchasing some of the soccer balls required by Harrison for this season.

Khumbulani Moyo, the Highlanders South Africa Supporters Chapter secretary-general said they will hand over the balls when their team clash with FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields on Saturday.

“We have managed to purchase part of the soccer balls which the coach wanted for the start of the season as per the AGM request, they will be handed to the club during the Castle Challenge Cup match against FC Platinum,’’ Moyo said.

Highlanders recently received 30 soccer balls from their Life Member Dr Solwayo Ngwenya.

