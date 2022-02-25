Highlanders, Utande partnership further extended

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s leading internet service providers, Utande have extended their partnership with Highlanders Football Club, which will see Bosso receive ZWL$6 million over six months, which translates to ZWL$1 million every month.

Utande last year entered into a partnership with Highlanders, which saw Bosso get ZW$3, 6 million from September last year to the end of February this year. With the initial deal coming to an end on 28 February, Utande have decided to extend the partnership by another six months.

Initially the funds from Utande were meant to cover players’ salaries but when Sakunda Holdings came in as Highlanders’ main sponsors in September last year, which saw the energy company take care of salaries for players, Bosso activated a clause in the deal with Utande to divert the funds from the internet service provider to other budget lines of the club.

Highlanders executive committee chairman, Johnfat Sibanda and Utande chief executive officer, Never Ncube signed the new agreement at the Bosso offices today (Friday). Also present at the signing ceremony was Highlander’s vice chairman Sifiso Siziba, committee member Mgcini Mafu and acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo. Former Highlanders treasurer Odiel Nkomo, who is the Utande regional manager was also at the signing ceremony.

Ncube indicated that while there were challenges to the initial deal caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that did not deter Utande from supporting Highlanders.

“I am pleased to that both parties have found it necessary to extend this partnership beyond the first six months. As a corporate, we are very clear about what we want to do in this partnership so any small challenges that come along the way do not deter the way that we want to support Highlanders.

“Today we are actually pledging our continued support, we have agreed that we extend this partnership for another six months. One of the reasons why we feel that it is necessary for us to do this is because we see a bright future with Highlanders.

As part of the deal, Utande will continue to provide internet connectivity to the Highlanders offices with that now extended to also cover residences for the Bosso chairman and acting CEO.

Sibanda thanked Utande for continuing to bankroll Highlanders.

“Allow me to thank Utande for choosing Highlanders from a pool of vast football clubs in the country. It is a consideration we have never taken for granted and we will never take for granted. They could have chosen to sponsor other sporting disciplines but they saw it fit to partnership,’’ the Bosso chairman said. [email protected]_29