Highlanders, Utande partnership to be extended

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s internet service providers, Utande are expected to extend their partnership with Highlanders Football Club, with a new deal to be signed on Friday.

The initial deal, worth ZWL 3, 6 million was signed at the end of August last year. Funds from Utande were meant to pay salaries for Highlanders players from September last year to the end of February this year. The partnership at that time came as a relief for the Johnfat Sibanda led Highlanders executive committee which had been battling to pay salaries for players for months, which had caused unrest in the Bosso camp.

According to the Highlanders financial report presented by former treasurer Donald Ndebele at this year’s Annual General Meeting, when Sakunda Holdings came in as Highlanders main sponsors in September last year, which saw the energy company take care of salaries for players, Bosso activated a clause in the deal with Utande to divert the funds from the internet service provider to other budget lines of the club.

Negotiations for a new deal between Highlanders and Utande are said to have already concluded, with both parties to put pen to paper at a ceremony to be held in Bulawayo on Friday.

Highlanders’ chairman, Johnfat Sibanda and Utande chief executive officer Never Ncube, who signed the initial contract last year are expected to do the same on Friday. [email protected]_29