Highlanders vice captain Masuku to quit Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS vice-captain, Nqobizitha Masuku has written to the club to inform them he wishes to walk away from his contract because his employer has failed to pay him.

Masuku, whose contract with Highlanders ends at the end of this year confirmed on Friday (today) that he has officially communicated to the club his decision to leave.

“I am leaving Highlanders, I have already written to them to inform them of my decision,’’ Masuku said on Friday.

Efforts to get an official comment from Highlanders media office Ronald Moyo were fruitless as he did not respond to text messages and was not answering his phone.

Captain Ariel Sibanda announced last week on Facebook that he was leaving the club he has served for over a decade. It has however turned out that he has not yet officially written to his employers to inform them of the decision to quit. Sibanda is said to be claiming that his Facebook account was hacked and that message was posted.

Highlanders players say they last got paid at the end of May, which means they have not gotten salaries for three full months. The club however disputes that and is working tirelessly to raise whatever they owe the players.

@Mdawini_29