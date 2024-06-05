Hillside residents apprehend copper cable thieves

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TWO men from Sizinda township ran out of luck on Saturday when brave and alert Hillside residents caught the duo while damaging street lights and cutting copper wires on street lights.

Ephraim Mbewe (40) and Leeroy Manyora (27) were subsequently arrested for theft of copper cables.

Residents had managed to apprehend Manyora with Mbewe getting arrested by police later after making good his escape from the residents.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said the duo committed the offense at 1pm.

“Police confirm the arrest of Ephraim Mbewe a male adult aged 40 and Leeroy Manyora a male adult aged 27 from Sizinda Bulawayo for theft of copper cables. On 1 June 2024 at around 1pm, the two accused persons were seen damaging street lights and cutting copper wires on street lights by residents along Leicester Road in Hillside area.

“The residents confronted them, they ran away and they started chasing them. They managed to apprehend Leeroy Manyora and he was taken to Hillside police station. The accused person was interviewed and he admitted that he committed the offence with his friend. The police conducted a raid and managed to arrest Ephraim Mbewe,” said Insp Ncube.

He expressed the police’s appreciation and gratitude towards the community for working together in fighting crime in their area and also encouraged other suburbs to do the same whenever such incidents befall them.

@nyeve14