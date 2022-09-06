Historic Bulawayo sports shop moves

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

POPULAR sports shop, Townsend and Butcher has moved to a new home after 65 years.

Housed on Jason Moyo Street between Leopold Takawira and 8th Avenues since the sports shop first opened its doors in 1957, Townsend and Butcher has since moved to Robert Mugabe Way with the owner, Mr Peter Leondios saying he is happy with the move which is a reflection of the times.

“We looked at the cost benefit of moving to Robert Mugabe Way between 10th and 11th Avenues and realised that it made business sense to move. Yes, we have moved from what has been our home since the business was opened in 1957, but this is just a reflection of the times and the need for business to evolve to stay up,” Mr Leondios told Sunday News Online.

Mr Leondios also said a new generation of business models forced the company to advance the business in a new city centre location. He said it had been a constant feature and landmark of the city’s retail market.

He said: “We have witnessed many changes over the decades and have watched the city core regenerate from the dark days of the colonialism into a modern, vibrant, living hub at the heart of Bulawayo.

“Retail has endured many challenges from out-of-town developments and now from the growth of online shopping.

“Thankfully, there has always been and will be space for independent retailers with a unique personalised service such as Townsend and Butcher.”

He said he felt that the most of the older retail outlets had not kept up with regeneration in the city, including the opening of shopping malls in and around the Central Business District.

Mr Leondios added: “As a business, we looked at the growth and demand in the area and felt that our new shop was one of the last parts of this landmark thoroughfare in need of regeneration.

“As a business we have always been committed to staying in the city centre, therefore Townsend and Butcher will continue to be part of the Bulawayo retail market alongside other independent retailers.

“We believe this is what makes Bulawayo such a great city for shoppers and visitors alike.”

“So many retailers are suffering in the CBD which is a shame because it is one of the few areas where there were still some good independent shops,” he added.

The business was established by Mr Wally Townsend, a former city councillor, in 1957 and was later sold to Mr Leondios in 1986.

Mr Leondios owns several other businesses in town which include Mr Chips, Royal Sunflower, Fotron and Beitbridge Casino as well as another casino in the city. He has previously employed several soccer players. @RealSimbaJemwa