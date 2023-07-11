Hockey Juniors return home from Namibia

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

AFTER an impressive campaign in Namibia during an outdoor test series, Zimbabwe hockey juniors have returned back home.

The talented youngsters put their skills to test in Namibia and came back to Zimbabwe with impressive results. The teams, both boys and girls were Under-16s and Under 18s.

From the group, two Under-18 youngsters left a lasting legacy after scooping to top individual prizes. U18 girls player, Ayanda Mangenah deservingly won Goalie of the Tournament while U18 Boys player, Dhiren Ramabhai was named Player of the Tournament.

Ayanda and Dhiren, your dedication and talent have truly set a high standard for all aspiring hockey stars out there! Keep up the great work, players! Keep chasing your dreams and showing the world what you’ve got! Go Zimbabwe,” the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) posted on their social media pages.

The three day series in Namibia was an important outing for the Zimbabwean youngsters as it provided them with the much needed international exposure. – @brandon_malvin

