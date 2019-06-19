Hon Obedingwa Mguni dies

19 Jun, 2019 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Hon Obedingwa Mguni dies

The Sunday News

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cde Obedingwa Mguni has died after a short illness.

He was 57. The Zanu-PF stalwart died in Harare last night at Avenues clinic where he had been taken ill.

Party sources said the deputy chief whip and parliamentarian for Mangwe and also Zanu-PF provincial treasurer (Matabeleland South) had succumbed to diabetes.

Zanu-PF provincial Chairman for Matabeleland South Cde Rabelani Choeni confirmed the death last night but said he was yet to get more details.

“I have just received the sad news but I don’t have more details. Get in touch tomorrow (today),” said Cde Choeni.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting