Hope Fountain man (26) arrested for attempted rape

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 26-year-old man from Hope Fountain who is employed at mine in the area was recently arrested after he attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

The man appeared at the Bulawayo regional court before magistrate Mrs Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of attempted rape as defined in section 65 as read with section 198 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to 3 November for continuation of trial.

According to the state case as presented by prosecutor Ms Constance Ncube, on 21 September 2023 the complainant was at home with her younger sister aged five years when the crime allegedly occurred.

“The complainant proceeded to the cabin which they use for bathing. While she was busy bathing, the accused entered the cabin and told the complainant that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her and threatened to kill her if she ever told her mother.

“The accused then held the complainant’s neck while his other hand was fondling the complainant’s breast. The accused then let go of the complainant’s neck and reached for the complainant’s underwear. The complainant then managed to pull away from him and ran away from the cabin,” said Ms Ncube.

The complainant is said to have then headed to the house where she locked herself inside until her parents came and she reported to them what had happened leading to the accused being reported to the police and subsequently arrested.