Houses for football legends, brand new cars for Bosso coaches, captains from Sakunda

15 Sep, 2021 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Houses for football legends, brand new cars for Bosso coaches, captains from Sakunda Madinda Ndlovu with Mandla Mpofu

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football legends, the late George Shaya, the still living duo of Madinda Ndlovu as well as Moses Chunga will get houses from Sakunda Holdings.

Highlanders club captain, Ariel Sibanda after being handed over the keys to his Ford Ranger

Shaya died at the end of last month in Harare and his family will get a house worth US$120 000 in a suburb of their choice from Sakunda while Ndlovu and Chunga’s houses will cost US$90 000.

Bosso Coach, Mandla Mpofu showing off the keys to his Ford Everest vehicle

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and his Dynamos counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya got brand new Ford Everest vehicles each while captains of the two teams are receiving Ford Rangers. Ariel Sibanda is the Bosso captain while Patson Jaure is the DeMbare skipper.

The Ford Everest that was given to Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and the Ford Ranger to be driven by the Bosso Captain Ariel Sibanda

The announcements were made in Harare on Tuesday when Sakunda unveiled sponsorship for Highlanders and Dynamos worth US$5, 3 million over a three year period. Each club will receive US$890 000 annually paid out in the local currency equivalent to meet salaries, allowances and signing on fees for players together with operational/administration costs.

As part of the deal, Sakunda will also provide annual incentives for a club that wins the Premier Soccer League title and go on to participate in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Speaking at the official launch of the sponsorship, Sakunda chief executive officer, Kuda Tagwirei said his company decided to assist Highlanders and Dynamos after being approached by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry and her deputy Tino Machakaire as well as Bosso vice chairman Modern Ngwenya.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting