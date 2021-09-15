Houses for football legends, brand new cars for Bosso coaches, captains from Sakunda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football legends, the late George Shaya, the still living duo of Madinda Ndlovu as well as Moses Chunga will get houses from Sakunda Holdings.

Shaya died at the end of last month in Harare and his family will get a house worth US$120 000 in a suburb of their choice from Sakunda while Ndlovu and Chunga’s houses will cost US$90 000.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and his Dynamos counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya got brand new Ford Everest vehicles each while captains of the two teams are receiving Ford Rangers. Ariel Sibanda is the Bosso captain while Patson Jaure is the DeMbare skipper.

The announcements were made in Harare on Tuesday when Sakunda unveiled sponsorship for Highlanders and Dynamos worth US$5, 3 million over a three year period. Each club will receive US$890 000 annually paid out in the local currency equivalent to meet salaries, allowances and signing on fees for players together with operational/administration costs.

As part of the deal, Sakunda will also provide annual incentives for a club that wins the Premier Soccer League title and go on to participate in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Speaking at the official launch of the sponsorship, Sakunda chief executive officer, Kuda Tagwirei said his company decided to assist Highlanders and Dynamos after being approached by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry and her deputy Tino Machakaire as well as Bosso vice chairman Modern Ngwenya.

