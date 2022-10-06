How Mine heist suspects appear in court

Detectives arrive at the central Police station accompanying the How Mine armed robbers suspects.

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THREE men believed to be part of a gang that got away with How Mine’s 11,9 kilogrammes of gold worth US$ 450 000 and four guns today (Thursday) appeared at the West Commonage Magistrates Court during which detectives successfully applied for their further detention.

Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) will be back in court tomorrow for initial remand.

The heist took place on Tuesday where the three, together with 10 others who are still at large pounced on three private security company Cash-In-Transit (CIT) vehicles which were carrying the gold from How Mine.

The armed robbers were using three vehicles, a Toyota GD6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard boy single cab.

The CIT vehicles were carrying gold worth US$ 450 000, which was destined for Fidelity Printers. The mine is about 22 km from Bulawayo.

