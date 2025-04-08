Hubby kills wife, stages robbery

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 29-year-old Insukamini man after he allegedly murdered his wife and then staged a robbery to cover up the crime.
Blessed Mpofu was arrested in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old wife, Shylet Siyabonga, whose body was discovered with multiple head wounds at their Emganwini home.
Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident happened in the early hours of April 5, when Mpofu approached his neighbour at Insukamini Zesa Sub Station around 2 45 AM, claiming his wife had been robbed and attacked along a footpath near Food for Less shops in Emganwini at 7 PM the previous evening.
“He alleged that the now-deceased arrived home at around 11 PM, unable to speak,” Msebele said.
The matter was reported to police by the suspect`s neighbour.
However, suspicions arose when police arrived at the scene at 3 AM and found Siyabonga`s lifeless body kneeling beside the bed, her chest resting against the corner, face down, with deep cuts on her head.
Police also uncovered blood splatters on the walls, a blood-soaked blanket, and a steel rake with blood on its handle hidden under the bed.
They also found a broken broomstick stained with blood and noticed that Mpofu’s clothes had blood marks.
“Police visited the alleged robbery scene, but there were no signs of any struggle or robbery. This inconsistency led to Mpofu’s arrest for murder,” said Msebele, adding that police were also investigating the motive behind the murder.
She urged the public to avoid violent confrontations, adding that disputes should be resolved through counselling or mediation by community elders.
“We urge members of the public to desist from violent conduct, as it can lead to unnecessary loss of life. We encourage people to seek help rather than resort to violence,” she warned.
New Ziana