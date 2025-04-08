Hubby kills wife, stages robbery

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 29-year-old Insukamini man after he allegedly murdered his wife and then staged a robbery to cover up the crime.

Blessed Mpofu was arrested in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old wife, Shylet Siyabonga, whose body was discovered with multiple head wounds at their Emganwini home.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident happened in the early hours of April 5, when Mpofu approached his neighbour at Insukamini Zesa Sub Station around 2 45 AM, claiming his wife had been robbed and attacked along a footpath near Food for Less shops in Emganwini at 7 PM the previous evening.